Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexa Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.77.

Nexa Resources stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $537.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

