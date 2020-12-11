New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NGD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of New Gold from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.81.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. New Gold has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.28.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in New Gold by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,276,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208,839 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Gold by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,542 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in New Gold by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,238,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

