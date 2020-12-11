Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) (TSE:NCU) Shares Up 16% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) (TSE:NCU) were up 16% during trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$0.15 to C$0.20. The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 2,066,925 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,149,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market cap of C$208.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06.

Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its principal property is the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, United States. The company was formerly known as Astron Resources Corporation and changed its name to Nevada Copper Corp.

