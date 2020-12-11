Needham & Company LLC Raises Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $55.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Stitch Fix from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.52.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $59.72.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $54,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven P. Anderson sold 350,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $10,279,500.00. Insiders sold 772,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,300,754 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 75,479 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $1,869,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

