Needham & Company LLC Increases Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $385.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $307.13.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP stock opened at $314.66 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $353.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of -188.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.40.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.87, for a total value of $2,798,518.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.17, for a total transaction of $978,809.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,706,915.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,223 shares of company stock valued at $51,119,919 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.