National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Position Increased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 109.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.10% of National Retail Properties worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.62. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $58.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,635,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

