National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National HealthCare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

National HealthCare stock opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. National HealthCare has a one year low of $55.88 and a one year high of $89.11.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.63 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. purchased 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,063.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,077,866.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,966.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,634.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 13.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 100.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 0.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

