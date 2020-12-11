National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 32.90%.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $88.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33. National Beverage has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $100.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

FIZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

