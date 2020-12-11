National Bank Financial Raises Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$28.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LB. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) to C$30.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.06.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) stock opened at C$33.04 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 13.95.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$241.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.

