National Bank Financial Lowers MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial lowered shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$4.25 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$3.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.18.

Get MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) alerts:

Shares of MEG opened at C$4.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.37. MEG Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.90.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$508.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Derek Watson Evans acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,762 shares in the company, valued at C$503,688.26.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.