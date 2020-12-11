Mvm Funds Llc Sells 25,239 Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Stock

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 25,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $406,347.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mvm Funds Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Mvm Funds Llc sold 27,179 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $440,843.38.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Mvm Funds Llc sold 72,900 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,113,183.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Mvm Funds Llc sold 78,223 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,200,723.05.

On Monday, November 2nd, Mvm Funds Llc sold 30,216 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $462,606.96.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.65. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $18.71.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSSE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. National Securities lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 41.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

