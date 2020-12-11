Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Position Reduced by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after buying an additional 3,705,402 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 252.6% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $343,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 94.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $331,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,623 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,032,000 after purchasing an additional 65,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,674,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,654,000 after purchasing an additional 173,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.87.

NYSE:MSI opened at $171.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.78 and a 200-day moving average of $152.67. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

