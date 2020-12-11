Morgan Stanley Reiterates €57.00 Price Target for Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA)

Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Warburg Research set a €60.40 ($71.06) price target on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €56.80 ($66.82).

NDA stock opened at €63.22 ($74.38) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of €61.75 and a 200-day moving average of €58.65. Aurubis AG has a fifty-two week low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a fifty-two week high of €69.84 ($82.16).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

