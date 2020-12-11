Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO)

Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alstom SA (ALO.PA) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €49.38 ($58.09).

Shares of EPA ALO opened at €45.68 ($53.74) on Tuesday. Alstom SA has a one year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a one year high of €37.37 ($43.96). The company’s fifty day moving average is €41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.85.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

