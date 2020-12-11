Morgan Stanley Reiterates €28.00 Price Target for Signify (AMS:LIGHT)

Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.07 ($40.08).

Signify has a 12-month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 12-month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

