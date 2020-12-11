Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)

Morgan Stanley restated their neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 12 month high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

