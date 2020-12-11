Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Announces $0.00 Semi-annual Dividend

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0038 per share on Friday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.
Shares of NYSE:IIF opened at $20.65 on Friday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23.
About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund
Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.