Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 95.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,175 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 65,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter worth $52,000.

EDD stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $7.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

