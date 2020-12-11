Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:MSD)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of MSD opened at $9.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for MS Emerging Markets Debt Fund.

