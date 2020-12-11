MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $295.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MongoDB from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of MongoDB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. FBN Securities began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.67.

MDB stock opened at $319.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.02 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $319.37.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $114,152.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,248.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $2,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,634 shares in the company, valued at $28,779,522.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,335 shares of company stock valued at $93,480,055. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 78,937.5% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 29.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

