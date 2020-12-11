Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Moelis & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.70.

NYSE MC opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 78.06%.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,378.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 18,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $710,619.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,811.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,715 shares of company stock worth $3,691,192. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at about $682,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 45.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 38,565 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

