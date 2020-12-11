Mizuho Raises Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $204.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.64.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $160.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $175.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 797.1% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

