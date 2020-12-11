Mizuho Boosts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $320.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $270.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on COUP. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $307.13.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $314.66 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $353.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.40.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $296,926.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $550,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $3,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,223 shares of company stock valued at $51,119,919. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth approximately $4,388,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

