MintMe.com Coin Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $393,598.60 and $1.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

