Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sells 7,500 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $355,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $1,083,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $357,225.00.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $48.04 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MIME shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

