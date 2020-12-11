Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.60

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.60 and last traded at $74.20, with a volume of 304196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.19.

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,654 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,125. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Micron Technology by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,368,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,215,000 after purchasing an additional 226,395 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 115.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Micron Technology by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

