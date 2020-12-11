Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,282 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Microchip Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCHP opened at $139.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.26. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.79.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.