MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.63.

NYSE:MGP opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37 and a beta of 0.68. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGP. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 516.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

