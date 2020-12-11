MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.55.

MFA opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. Equities analysts predict that MFA Financial will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in MFA Financial by 34.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in MFA Financial by 130.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 119,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 67,362 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

