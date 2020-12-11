Mezerville Roberto De Sells 10,000 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 10,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 142,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,318.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ESTA stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $721.89 million, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.13. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $31.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. Research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 54.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

