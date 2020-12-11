MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) CEO Sells $393,190.00 in Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $393,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,888,910.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $365.85 million and a P/E ratio of 9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 34.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 273.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 92,342 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 126.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MCBS. ValuEngine raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetroCity Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

