MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,214 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MetLife by 21.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,858,000 after purchasing an additional 981,327 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in MetLife by 60.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after buying an additional 864,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in MetLife by 2,640.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 834,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,491,000 after buying an additional 804,454 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of MET opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

