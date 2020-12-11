Metacoin (MTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,721.00

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Metacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0643 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metacoin has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. Metacoin has a market capitalization of $66.06 million and approximately $28,721.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metacoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00065214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00406432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00021894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.38 or 0.02850945 BTC.

Metacoin Profile

MTC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,027,381,652 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network

Metacoin Coin Trading

Metacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.