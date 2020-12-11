Meridian Network (LOCK) 1-Day Volume Hits $652,916.00

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $652,916.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00061854 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000696 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00020885 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,539,490 tokens. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

Meridian Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

