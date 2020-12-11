Melissa Barra Sells 4,218 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) SVP Melissa Barra sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Melissa Barra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sleep Number alerts:

On Wednesday, December 9th, Melissa Barra sold 4,218 shares of Sleep Number stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $341,658.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of Sleep Number stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,797,172.00.

SNBR opened at $82.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.57. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $84.98. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The firm had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.