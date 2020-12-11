MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.18.

MEG opened at C$4.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. MEG Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -3.90.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$508.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) news, Director Derek Watson Evans purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$202,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$503,688.26.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

