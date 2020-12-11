Maverick Chain Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $188,963.30 and approximately $1,754.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00025836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00151890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.27 or 0.00906839 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00216473 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00493517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00170973 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

