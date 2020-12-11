Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Matthews International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Matthews International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Matthews International in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $399.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MATW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 346.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 2,712.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 213,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

