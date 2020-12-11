MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Director Sells $204,761.03 in Stock

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $204,761.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,521.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

C Robert Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $296,700.00.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.13.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in MasTec by 2,677.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,162,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,271 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in MasTec by 1,005.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,421,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 128.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,644,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,808,000 after acquiring an additional 923,888 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in MasTec by 22.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,839,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after acquiring an additional 520,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter valued at $20,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

