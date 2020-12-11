Mark Starkey Purchases 30,000 Shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Stock

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) President Mark Starkey acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Boxlight Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $99.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.87.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 45.10%. The business had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boxlight Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Boxlight from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Boxlight from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXL. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Boxlight by 2,118.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33,348 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

