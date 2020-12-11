Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Makita Corp manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws. Their products include impact wrenches, band saws, groove cutters, hedgetrimmers and weed cutters. They also make attachments and other parts along with performing repair work. Makita Benelux BV is the Netherlands subsidiary. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Makita from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of MKTAY stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79. Makita has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $54.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

