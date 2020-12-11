Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) Price Target Raised to C$93.00

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) had its price target increased by Laurentian from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a C$91.00 price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of TSE:MEQ opened at C$72.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$67.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$69.78. The stock has a market cap of C$677.88 million and a P/E ratio of 13.78. Mainstreet Equity Corp. has a 12 month low of C$41.75 and a 12 month high of C$96.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.81.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported C$5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$3.63. The company had revenue of C$38.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.1500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, financing, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

