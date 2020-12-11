MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and issued a C$26.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.01.

MAG stock opened at C$20.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.95. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$5.33 and a 12-month high of C$26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 231.37, a current ratio of 232.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$166,921.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,780,576.87. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.93, for a total value of C$86,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,315,059.99. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $428,351.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

