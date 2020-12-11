LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) PT Set at €550.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) received a €550.00 ($647.06) target price from Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €551.00 ($648.24) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €440.00 ($517.65) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €536.00 ($630.59) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €520.00 ($611.76) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €455.00 ($535.29) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €508.67 ($598.43).

Shares of EPA MC opened at €501.00 ($589.41) on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($306.53). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €461.55 and a 200 day moving average price of €409.02.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

