Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Luxfer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.
Luxfer stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.33 million, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 16.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,277,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,585,000 after buying an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 489,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 17.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.
