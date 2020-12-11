Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Luxfer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Luxfer stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.33 million, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 16.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,277,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,585,000 after buying an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 489,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 17.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

