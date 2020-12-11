Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28, RTT News reports. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $369.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 89.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $344.42 and its 200 day moving average is $330.72. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $192.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $396.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.55.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

