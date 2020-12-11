Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.62-8.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.021-88.021 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.35 billion.Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.62-8.72 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Truist reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $160.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.90. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

