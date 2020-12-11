Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,292,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,667,000 after buying an additional 104,420 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,228,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,651,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,385,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,058,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,429,000 after purchasing an additional 144,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,547,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $131.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.32 and its 200-day moving average is $81.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.47.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

