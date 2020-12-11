Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $87.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $89.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

