Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its position in Altria Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54. The company has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 119.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

